Tampa Intl. Airport busy as people scramble to flee Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is packed Saturday morning as people leave the area.
Many travelers are headed out on previously scheduled flights.
Some passengers told us they booked at the last minute to flee the potential wrath of Hurricane Irma.
RELATED: Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
Jennifer Salazar is headed to Chicago on the 2:05 p.m. American Airlines flight. Two other flights she was supposed to be on were canceled.
“What are you going to do all day?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked. “Pray,” she said.
Several flights to Fort Lauderdale and Miami as well as other destinations are canceled.
The airport plans to stop all flights at 8:00 p.m. No word when it’ll reopen.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Check your evacuation level here
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8