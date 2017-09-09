Tampa Intl. Airport busy as people scramble to flee Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is packed Saturday morning as people leave the area.

Many travelers are headed out on previously scheduled flights.

Some passengers told us they booked at the last minute to flee the potential wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Jennifer Salazar is headed to Chicago on the 2:05 p.m. American Airlines flight. Two other flights she was supposed to be on were canceled.

“What are you going to do all day?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked. “Pray,” she said.

Several flights to Fort Lauderdale and Miami as well as other destinations are canceled.

The airport plans to stop all flights at 8:00 p.m. No word when it’ll reopen.

