Skyway Bridge, Gandy Bridge & Howard Frankland could close soon

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is keeping a close eye on Tampa Bay bridges.
Troopers will secure the Skyway Bridge, Gandy Bridge and Howard Frankland Bridge when sustained wind speeds hit 40 mph.
Motorists are asked to watch the travel advisories as the bridges may close soon.
Also, Interstate 75 and I-4 are experiencing heavy traffic volume, but traffic is flowing. FDOT, FHP implemented limited emergency shoulder use on eastbound I-4 from 50th Street to SR-429.
For live crash and roadway reports click here.
Additional info can be located by calling 511 or click here.
