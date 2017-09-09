Schools in Tampa Bay area to remain closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Schools in the Tampa Bay area are already planning to be closed Tuesday after Hurricane Irma hits our area.

Here are the current closures that have been announced so far:

Hillsborough County schools – Closed Tuesday

Pasco County schools – Closed Tuesday

Citrus County schools – Closed Tuesday.

We will add school closures to this list as they come in to our newsroom.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8