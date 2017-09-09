Schools in Tampa Bay area to remain closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Schools in the Tampa Bay area are already planning to be closed Tuesday after Hurricane Irma hits our area.
Here are the current closures that have been announced so far:
- Hillsborough County schools – Closed Tuesday
- Pasco County schools – Closed Tuesday
- Citrus County schools – Closed Tuesday.
We will add school closures to this list as they come in to our newsroom.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Irma: Check your evacuation level here
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches