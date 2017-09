PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus service will be suspended at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bus rides are free to evacuation shelters until the service is suspended at that time.

PSTA urges residents to evacuate now if needed.

REMINDER: PSTA bus service is being suspended at 5pm TODAY! Evacuate now if needed. Flag a bus down. It's FREE to a shelter! #PinellasIrma pic.twitter.com/ZGOHYUfmzf — PSTA (@RidePSTA) September 9, 2017