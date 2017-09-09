Polk Co Sheriff Grady Judd won’t put up with looters

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Judd has some good advice and strong words for residents.

His deputies and staff are working around the clock to keep everything and everyone safe. He said Irma is a dangerous hurricane and wants residents to listen to what emergency officials tell you.

“We want you all to take care of each other in the neighborhoods. We’ll make sure we get to you as quickly as we can,” he said.

Neighbors need to help neighbors to clear roads and don’t call 911 unless it is an emergency. Ambulances are too big to get to most areas so EMS will be riding with deputies to help.

Judd also arrested two teenage looters on Friday who went through a mobile home park looking for a trailer that wasn’t boarded up. But neighbors saw what was going on and call for help.

“If you are a looter, shame on you. We’re going to be all over you quick – work with your neighbors,” he said.

Judd said his goal is to keep 100 percent of the people safe.

