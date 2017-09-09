Pasco hurricane shelter filled to capacity, several others still open

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has learned that the hurricane shelter at Wesley Chapel High School is filled to capacity and people are being turned away.

The shelter is no longer accepting evacuees from the general population, officials say.

People who need special nursing care will have priority at that location, officials say.

More than 300 of those patients will be brought to the shelter.

There are currently 14 shelters available across Pasco County and officials are prepared to open a total of 25.

County officials released the following information Friday night:

The following Pasco County shelters are open Friday, September 8, 2017 and are accepting pets. Owners must bring pet carriers, leashes, vaccination records, food, water and any other supplies needed for their pets. Please click here for a list of supplies to bring with your pet: http://bit.ly/2xRm5qJ.

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O Lakes

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Rd., Dade City

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel

*Registered sex offenders will be housed at this site, at a different location

*Special needs and the general population can also be housed at this site.

Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, located at 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson.

*Special Needs Only. Special needs residents must contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411 to register for accommodation.

Pasco County also has the following hurricane shelters open for residents without pets:

River Ridge Middle/High School, 11646 Town Center Rd., New Port Richey

Raymond B. Stewart Middle School, 38505 10th Ave., Zephyrhills

Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Rd., Wesley Chapel

Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th St., Dade City

New River Elementary School, 4710 River Glen Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Longleaf Elementary School, 3253 Town Ave., New Port Richey

Odessa Elementary School, 12810 Interloken Rd., New Port Richey

Schrader Elementary School, 11041 Little Rd., New Port Richey

Trinity Elementary School, 2209 Duck Slough Blvd., New Port Richey

Citizens should first attempt to find shelter with neighbors, relatives or friends. If that is not an option, citizens can self-evacuate to the shelter. For assistance getting to a shelter, call Pasco County Customer Service at (727) 847-2411.

