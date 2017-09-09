Pasco evacuees brace for Hurricane Irma

By Published: Updated:

PASCO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Irma changed course, so did evacuation plans for many Tampa Bay area residents.

One of those residents is Diane Dipietro. She’s been through hurricanes before. She planned to stay for this one, too, but she changed her mind at the last minute.

She packed up her family, including two children and took off. Destination: North. She said she’s not sure where the family is going.

“We thought we were going to hold out and we did what we could to secure the home, but at this point, we’re just thinking it’s pretty imminent and we’ve got to get our families and little ones out of harm’s way.”

“We’re afraid to be in the dark, with all that noise, and have them listening to sounds that we don’t want them remembering,” she said.

Many of the evacuees using I-75 said they put off leaving because they feared traffic and not having enough fuel.

Some, in fact, have run out of fuel along the way.

This afternoon, traffic on I-75 was heavy. But then it cleared.

Jennifer Chambers and her husband made a last minute decision to flee south Tampa.

“We been watching obsessively, which is probably not the best idea. but we just decided, in looking at different things, and we talked to some friends of ours down in Punta Gorda, and he said, “get out.”

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s