Northern Lights glimmer in Finland

LAPLAND, Finland (WFLA) — An exquisite view of the heavens in Finland — striking displays of the Northern Lights with green, purple, pink and yellow lights dancing across the sky.

According to NBC, Northern Lights occur when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the earth’s atmosphere.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, there was a strong geomagnetic storm on September 6 and 7 connected to a coronal mass ejection seen on September 4.

The phenomenon is known as Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the Northern Hemisphere and as Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, in the Southern Hemisphere.

