Nearly 20,000 fill Manatee County shelters ahead of Irma

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Oneco Elementary School is filled with Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Inside there are more than 600 people, not including volunteers. Shelters across Manatee County are packed.  More than 19,000 people are in shelters, evacuated ahead of the storm.

Among those who came here to Oneco, Leo Watts. He was afraid for his children.

“We had to pack our stuff and go and leave it’s not really safe,” he said.

He’s not alone. Sylvia Gonzalaz came to the shelter in fear. She has family in Houston who just survived Hurricane Harvey.

“Oh my God, my daughter’s up there, my sister, my brother, they got hit with it. My sister’s roof is gone. And now, here I am with this.”

Here’s a list of the shelters are at full capacity:

  • Bayshore High School
  • Braden River HS
  • Braden River MS
  • Daughtry Elementary
  • Kinnan Elementary
  • Lee Middle School
  • Myakka Elementary
  • Manatee High School
  • Oneco Elementary
  • Tillman Elementary

These Shelters not at capacity:

  • Buffalo Creek MS
  • Freedom Elementary
  • Miller Elementary
  • Mills Elementary
  • Prine Elementary
  • Rogers Gardens Elementary
  • Seabreeze Elementary
  • Williams Elementary
  • Willis Elementary
  • Gene Witt Elementary

