Nearly 20,000 fill Manatee County shelters ahead of Irma

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Oneco Elementary School is filled with Hurricane Irma evacuees.

Inside there are more than 600 people, not including volunteers. Shelters across Manatee County are packed. More than 19,000 people are in shelters, evacuated ahead of the storm.

Among those who came here to Oneco, Leo Watts. He was afraid for his children.

“We had to pack our stuff and go and leave it’s not really safe,” he said.

He’s not alone. Sylvia Gonzalaz came to the shelter in fear. She has family in Houston who just survived Hurricane Harvey.

“Oh my God, my daughter’s up there, my sister, my brother, they got hit with it. My sister’s roof is gone. And now, here I am with this.”

Here’s a list of the shelters are at full capacity:

Bayshore High School

Braden River HS

Braden River MS

Daughtry Elementary

Kinnan Elementary

Lee Middle School

Myakka Elementary

Manatee High School

Oneco Elementary

Tillman Elementary

These Shelters not at capacity:

Buffalo Creek MS

Freedom Elementary

Miller Elementary

Mills Elementary

Prine Elementary

Rogers Gardens Elementary

Seabreeze Elementary

Williams Elementary

Willis Elementary

Gene Witt Elementary

