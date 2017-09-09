Hurricane Irma: Largest special needs shelter in Hillsborough at full capacity

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people are staying at shelters on Saturday night. Many of them are at capacity and that includes the largest special needs shelter in Hillsborough County at the USF Sundome.

People inside are terminally ill, they were forced out of their homes and have to be here. Then there are people who need to get in the shelter and there’s simply no more room.

“I’m in excruciating pain, my pancreas is going so I am terminally ill, as far as my lungs, they aren’t good,” one person said.

Pair that with the real possibility of losing everything to your name, and it’s devastating.

“We will be leveled tonight. We are losing everything we have we know that.”

But that couple is lucky to have shelter and medical care.

Sherry Boger was turned away because the shelter is full.

“I have nowhere to go. I called my doctor’s answering service. They said that’s not an appropriate phone call,” she said. “The hospitals are not accepting patients right now because they’re evacuated out here, I’m mandatory evacuation because I live in a manufactured home, I have nowhere to go.”

Nowhere to go, and a real need for medical attention.

“I risk losing my life, bottom line. The home doesn’t matter what matters is our lives. That home can be replaced,” said Boger.

HillsboroughCounty.org has a full list of open shelters that still have room.

If you’re special needs and still looking for shelter, the Regent in Riverview has room. That’s located at 466437 Watson Rd #101 in Riverview.

