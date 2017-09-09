How Hurricane Irma will impact each Tampa Bay county

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All of the Tampa Bay area is now under a Hurricane Warning, based off of Saturday’s forecast around 12 p.m.

The worst wind and rain effects will be felt in the Tampa Bay area beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Manatee/Sarasota County: Winds at 75-105 MPH gusts near 120 MPH possible; Rainfall 8-12”; Isolated tornadoes possible; Storm Surge Warning in effect. Storm surge 9’-12’ Evacuate if asked to. Storm Surge is deadly.

Polk County: Winds at 65-95MPH Gusts over 110MPH possible; Rainfall 9-13”; Isolated tornadoes possible in rain bands

Hillsborough County: Winds at 65-95MPH Gusts over 100 MPH; Rainfall 8-12”; Surge in the Bay of 6’-9’ Isolated tornadoes in rain bands.

Pinellas County: Winds 60-90 MPH Gusts to 100 MPH Possible; Rainfall 7-10”; Storm Surge of 3’-6’

Pasco/Hernando/Citrus County: 60-80MPH Winds with higher gusts; Rainfall 6-10”; Coastal Flooding Along the coast with a surge of 6’-9’

Highlands/Hardee/Desoto County: 70-100MPH Winds Gusts over 110 MPH Possible; Rainfall 9-14”; Isolated Tornadoes in rain bands.

