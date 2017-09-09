Hardee County Evacuation: Mandatory Evacuation issued for low-lying areas, mobile homes

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for portions of Hardee County.
The evacuation is being ordered for all low-lying areas, mobile homes, RV’s and poorly structured buildings.
A general population shelter will be open at Hilltop Junior High School at 2401 US Highway, Wauchula.
A special needs shelter will be open at 2968 US Highway 17N, Bowling Green.
The special needs registry with the county can be accessed by visiting their website.
There are no curfew orders for the county at this time.
