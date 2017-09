TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — If you’re looking for a little break from the Hurricane Irma coverage, please tune in to Great 38 to watch the Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game.

Be sure to find the game on Great 38 by switching the channel.

Here are the channel options based on your provider:

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435