Florida Hospital North closing, moving patients

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Due to the increasing threat of Hurricane Irma, Florida Hospital North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs is closing and evacuating patients to safer locations.

The hospital is working closely with the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center to transfer patients.

Katelea Wriggle with Florida Hospital said the evacuation started at 5 p.m. and patients are being moved to the Florida Hospitals in Zephyer Hills and Wesley Chapel.

The Florida Hospital Palm Harbor ER, a service of Florida Hospital North Pinellas, will remain open, the address is 34106 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 and the phone number is (727) 401-3900.

The rest of our hospitals located in Hillsborough, Pasco, Highlands and Hardee counties are OPEN, subject to change based on the storm and conditions, including:

Florida Hospital Carrollwood
Florida Hospital at Connerton, Long Term Acute Care Facility
Florida Hospital Tampa
Florida Hospital Palm Harbor ER
Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel
Florida Hospital Zephyrhills
Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center, Sebring
Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center, Lake Placid
Florida Hospital Wauchula
Florida Hospital North Pinellas is located at:

1395 S Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, Florida 34689
Phone: (727) 942-5000

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s