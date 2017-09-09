Florida Hospital North closing, moving patients

TAMPA (WFLA) – Due to the increasing threat of Hurricane Irma, Florida Hospital North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs is closing and evacuating patients to safer locations.

The hospital is working closely with the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center to transfer patients.

Katelea Wriggle with Florida Hospital said the evacuation started at 5 p.m. and patients are being moved to the Florida Hospitals in Zephyer Hills and Wesley Chapel.

The Florida Hospital Palm Harbor ER, a service of Florida Hospital North Pinellas, will remain open, the address is 34106 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 and the phone number is (727) 401-3900.

The rest of our hospitals located in Hillsborough, Pasco, Highlands and Hardee counties are OPEN, subject to change based on the storm and conditions, including:

Florida Hospital Carrollwood

Florida Hospital at Connerton, Long Term Acute Care Facility

Florida Hospital Tampa

Florida Hospital Palm Harbor ER

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center, Sebring

Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center, Lake Placid

Florida Hospital Wauchula

Florida Hospital North Pinellas is located at:

1395 S Pinellas Avenue

Tarpon Springs, Florida 34689

Phone: (727) 942-5000

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8