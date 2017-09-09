Duke Energy: Hurricane Irma could cause more than 1 million power outages in Florida

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy says more than one million power outages could be caused by damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The company is now increasing the number of resources they are bringing to Florida ahead of the storm. About 8,000 line workers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel are prepared to respond to outages as soon as it’s safe.

“Based on Hurricane Irma’s current track, we expect all of our Florida service area to feel the effects of this powerful storm,” Duke Energy Florida Storm Director Luis Ordaz said in a news release. “We will be working as quickly and safely as possible until all customers are restored. We want to thank all of our customers ahead of time for their patience.”

Duke Energy has about 1.8 million customers throughout Florida.

Here’s how you can report an outage:

The company is reminding people throughout the state to stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. All lines, as well as anything in contact with lines, should be considered energized.

You should also have a plan to move your family, especially family members with special needs, to a safe place in case there’s an extended power outage.

Duke Energy is also trying to dispel rumors going around about the company cutting electric services in an attempt to get people to evacuate. A spokesperson says this is not correct.

Duke Energy is not de-energizing services in any area to expedite evacuations. On occasion, we may de-energize services at the request of emergency management officials. Please remember to adhere to your state and local emergency management for updates and information regarding evacuations.”

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s