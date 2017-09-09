Duke Energy: Hurricane Irma could cause more than 1 million power outages in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy says more than one million power outages could be caused by damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida.
The company is now increasing the number of resources they are bringing to Florida ahead of the storm. About 8,000 line workers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel are prepared to respond to outages as soon as it’s safe.
“Based on Hurricane Irma’s current track, we expect all of our Florida service area to feel the effects of this powerful storm,” Duke Energy Florida Storm Director Luis Ordaz said in a news release. “We will be working as quickly and safely as possible until all customers are restored. We want to thank all of our customers ahead of time for their patience.”
Duke Energy has about 1.8 million customers throughout Florida.
Here’s how you can report an outage:
- Online at Duke Energy’s website
- On the company’s mobile website
- Text OUT to 57801
- Call the outage-reporting system at 1-800-228-8485
The company is reminding people throughout the state to stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. All lines, as well as anything in contact with lines, should be considered energized.
You should also have a plan to move your family, especially family members with special needs, to a safe place in case there’s an extended power outage.
Duke Energy is also trying to dispel rumors going around about the company cutting electric services in an attempt to get people to evacuate. A spokesperson says this is not correct.
Duke Energy is not de-energizing services in any area to expedite evacuations. On occasion, we may de-energize services at the request of emergency management officials. Please remember to adhere to your state and local emergency management for updates and information regarding evacuations.”
