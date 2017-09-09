Crisis Center of Tampa Bay suspends call center operations ahead of Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has suspended call center operations until further notice to allow staff to get to a safe place before Irma hits Tampa.

The agency said 2-1-1, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and additional lines will be routed temporarily to a partner 2-1-1 in another state.

TransCare Medical Transportation services, which are part of the local EMS/9-1-1 system will still be maintained, but Transcare will only be responding to 9-1-1 calls, according to the agency.

The call center is expected to resume full operations by Wednesday, September 13.

No further details are available at this time.

