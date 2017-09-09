Crisis Center of Tampa Bay suspends call center operations ahead of Irma

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has suspended call center operations until further notice to allow staff to get to a safe place before Irma hits Tampa.

The agency said 2-1-1, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and additional lines will be routed temporarily to a partner 2-1-1 in another state.

TransCare Medical Transportation services, which are part of the local EMS/9-1-1 system will still be maintained, but Transcare will only be responding to 9-1-1 calls, according to the agency.

The call center is expected to resume full operations by Wednesday, September 13.

No further details are available at this time.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s