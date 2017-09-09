5 AM UPDATE: Irma forecast to move into Tampa Bay area as Cat 3, Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings in effect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is expected to be a strong Category 3 hurricane when the massive storm reaches the Tampa Bay area, according to the 5 a.m. projected path released by the National Hurricane Center.

“It doesn’t have as much time to weaken before it hits our communities,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It’s going to be a very quick moving system.”

“We expect widespread power outages late Sunday going through Monday,” Spann added. “It’s going to be a rough 12-hour period.”

People should stay inside from noon Sunday to noon Monday and be prepared to not have power or water.

As of 5 a.m., the Tampa Bay area is under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning.

As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Irma was moving over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 4 hurricane and was about 245 miles away from Miami.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Hurricane Warning and the Storm Surge Warning are extended northward along the Florida West coast from Anclote River to Chassahowitzka.

The Hurricane Warning is extended northward along the Florida East coast to the Flagler/Volusia County Line.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued north of Fernandina Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

Additional Watches and Warnings may be required for portions of the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, as well as portions of the Florida Gulf Coast later today.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Chassahowitzka

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County line

North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Chassahowitzka

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Matanzas

Central Bahamas and Ragged Island

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach

North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass

Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8