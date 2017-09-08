Young Girls Making a Big Difference

Eighth graders Laura Jung and Chloe Mintz were shocked when their best friend Cailin Canella was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. They knew they had to do something. Last year, the Academy of the Holy Names hosted their annual “Cut for the Cure” fundraiser for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and raised over $29,000. Now, Laura and Chloe have started their own fundraiser called “Chain Reaction.” They have had no help from parents or teachers at all.

