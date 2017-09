(WDIV) – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a high-speed car chase in Detroit.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle got a flat tire and came to a stop. The suspect fled on foot, leaped over the median and heading into heavy freeway traffic. He then jumped onto the hood of an oncoming minivan.

An officer chasing foot also jumped on top of the vehicle and tackled the suspect.

