VIDEO: Man gives last generator to crying Lowe’s customer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The looming threat of Category 4 Hurricane Irma has left many Florida residents anxious and scrambling. But it’s also bringing out the best in some.

Orlando affiliate WFTV, captured the emotional moment one man lent a helping hand to a woman in need.

Pam Brekke of Sanford spent days hunting for a generator, but they were sold out everywhere she went. She traveled 30 miles from her home to a store in Orlando and was next in line to purchase a generator when the final unit was given to the customer standing before her in line.

“My father’s on oxygen, and I’m worried about this storm,” she said as she broke down in tears.

Customer Ramon Santiago noticed Brekke in distress and gave her the generator he was going to buy.

“She need the generator,” said Santiago, whose first language isn’t English. “It’s OK. No worry for them.”

The two hugged and Santiago continued shopping, according to WPTV.

