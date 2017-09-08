VIDEO: Man gives last generator to crying Lowe’s customer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The looming threat of Category 4 Hurricane Irma has left many Florida residents anxious and scrambling. But it’s also bringing out the best in some.
Orlando affiliate WFTV, captured the emotional moment one man lent a helping hand to a woman in need.
Pam Brekke of Sanford spent days hunting for a generator, but they were sold out everywhere she went. She traveled 30 miles from her home to a store in Orlando and was next in line to purchase a generator when the final unit was given to the customer standing before her in line.
“My father’s on oxygen, and I’m worried about this storm,” she said as she broke down in tears.
Customer Ramon Santiago noticed Brekke in distress and gave her the generator he was going to buy.
“She need the generator,” said Santiago, whose first language isn’t English. “It’s OK. No worry for them.”
The two hugged and Santiago continued shopping, according to WPTV.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Pinellas Co. evacuation info
- Pasco Co. evacuation info
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8