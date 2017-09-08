Thieves crash stolen van into Clearwater store, steal stuff

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are investigating a business burglary involving a stolen van that crashed into the front of a convenience store.

Police were called to the 4U Convenience and Deli at 2907 State Road 590 at 2:17 a.m. on Friday.

A van that had been stolen from the parking lot of a nearby business was backed into the glass windows of the store.

A Clearwater Police Department spokesperson said the suspects, possibly juveniles, grabbed some items from inside the store and then ran away from the scene.

