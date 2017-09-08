Tampa Evacuation: Mandatory for zone A

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa just issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A starting at 2 p.m.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn made the announcement while he was at News Channel 8. He said it is for residents in low-lying areas.

Hurricane Irma Hotline open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: (844) 852-8889 Text TAMPAREADY to 888-777 for emergency updates.

Hillsborough County already issued voluntary evacuations for special-needs residents in Zone A.

Special needs shelters are opening today in Hillsborough County:

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road in Dover

SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa

Fourteen additional shelters will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the general public.

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street in Tampa

Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street in Plant City

Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways in Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE in Ruskin

Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road in Odessa

Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive in Tampa

Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street in Brandon

Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road in Seffner (Pet-Friendly)

Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road in Valrico

Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road in Valrico

Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave in Temple Terrace

