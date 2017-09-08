Tampa Bay area to experience wind, rain, higher tides with Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the current Hurricane Irma forecast, Storm Team 8 has broken down some effects that will be felt in the Tampa Bay area.

As of right now, the main impacts from Irma on our area are expected Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

The Tampa Bay area will experience winds from 65 mph to 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Rainfall amounts will be between 4-8”, with some areas seeing even higher amounts.

Higher than normal tides will also be experienced from Sunday night through Monday.

Please note, these effects will change if the forecast changes. Be prepared and have a plan.

