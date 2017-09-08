Tampa Bay area mental health counselor talks anxiety over Hurricane Irma

Jenn Holloway By Published:
In this GOES-13 satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 7:15 a.m. EDT, and released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma tracks over Saint Martin and the Leeward Islands. Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)

(WFLA) – As this massive storm moves closer to the Tampa Bay area, Irma is creating major anxiety for a lot of people.

News Channel 8 spoke to Dr. Jesse Collins, a licensed mental health counselor, for some words of wisdom.

First he reminds us, “Having anxiety and worrying about things that are beyond our control is not useful.”

Dr. Collins suggests taking a deep breath and realizing Mother Nature’s actions are always unpredictable.

“Weather is a classic example of something that’s beyond human control,” he advised.

He also says to remember you truly can control your emotions.

“People often don’t realize they have power, complete power, over what they think and what they do not think. Maintaining a calm, steady, non-anxious demeanor will help communicate to other people that we’re going to get through this challenge together.”

One other tip from Dr. Collins it to try and remember the term “selective perspective” and that you can always make yourself happier or more sad at any moment of the day.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s