Tampa Bay area mental health counselor talks anxiety over Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – As this massive storm moves closer to the Tampa Bay area, Irma is creating major anxiety for a lot of people.
News Channel 8 spoke to Dr. Jesse Collins, a licensed mental health counselor, for some words of wisdom.
First he reminds us, “Having anxiety and worrying about things that are beyond our control is not useful.”
Dr. Collins suggests taking a deep breath and realizing Mother Nature’s actions are always unpredictable.
“Weather is a classic example of something that’s beyond human control,” he advised.
He also says to remember you truly can control your emotions.
“People often don’t realize they have power, complete power, over what they think and what they do not think. Maintaining a calm, steady, non-anxious demeanor will help communicate to other people that we’re going to get through this challenge together.”
One other tip from Dr. Collins it to try and remember the term “selective perspective” and that you can always make yourself happier or more sad at any moment of the day.
