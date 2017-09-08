St. Pete runs out of sandbags, here’s where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg announced on Friday that it has distributed its entire supply of sandbags.
The city said there was an unprecedented demand for the sandbags. No sandbag sites will open on Friday, Sept. 8.
The City of St. Petersburg gave out a total of 152,000 sandbags at six different sites over the last three days to help residents prepare for Hurricane Irma.
Here are other places where you can get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area.
