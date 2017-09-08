Spectrum to provide free WiFi, Verizon offers date relief in Hurricane Irma impacted areas

(WFLA) – Both Spectrum and Verizon are offering aid to those trying to communicate with family members and friends during Hurricane Irma.

Beginning on Saturday and running through Monday, Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief.

Prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

Over 32,000 Spectrum WiFi access points are available to non-customers across Florida to help communications as the community prepares for the storm.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8