Spectrum to provide free WiFi, Verizon offers date relief in Hurricane Irma impacted areas

(WFLA) – Both Spectrum and Verizon are offering aid to those trying to communicate with family members and friends during Hurricane Irma.
Beginning on Saturday and running through Monday, Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief.
Prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.
Over 32,000 Spectrum WiFi access points are available to non-customers across Florida to help communications as the community prepares for the storm.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Pinellas Co. evacuation info
- Pasco Co. evacuation info
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches