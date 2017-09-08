Sarasota Co. issues voluntary evacuation order for Zone A residents

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents who live in the Zone A evacuation level in Sarasota County.

The voluntary evacuation includes those who live in low-lying areas, the barrier islands (Longboat, Lido, Siesta, Casey and Manasota keys and the Island of Venice), and in mobile homes.

The voluntary evacuation allows individuals who want to leave their homes to get on the road before a mandatory evacuation is called.

Brookside Middle School, 3636 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota, is now open as a host shelter for residents and evacuees from south Florida.

Get more information about shelters and to find out if you live in Zone A here.

Sarasota County is requesting citizens with special needs who require shelter accommodation to fill out the People with Special Needs (PSN) application

You can find the application here. The application needs to be returned before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 to allow county workers to make accommodations.

You may also call 941-861-5000 to register by phone.

