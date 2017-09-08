Rays series against Yankees moved from Trop to Citi Field in New York

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays series against the New York Yankees has been moved from Tropicana Field to Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The series will played as originally scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rays will be considered the home team and will bat last.

This is the third time that Rays games have been affected by a hurricane.

Fans with tickets to the games at Tropicana Field should check raysbaseball.com/Irma and all social media channels in the coming days for information on exchanging their ticket or receiving a refund.

