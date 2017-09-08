Publix, Winn-Dixie to close for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) – Grocery stores in the Tampa Bay area will be closing over the weekend for Hurricane Irma.

Most Publix stores are closing Saturday at 8 p.m. and will likely not reopen until after the storm has passed.

You can check the Publix stores hours for Irma here.

Winn-Dixie said it is doing everything possible to keep stores open in impacted areas where it is safe to do so. It already closed stores in evacuation areas like St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs.

You can check Winn Dixie impacted stores here.

