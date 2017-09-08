Pregnant Sebring woman could go into labor any minute while working at EOC

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – For Dana Riddell, prepping for Hurricane Irma has included a lot of phone calls, most of them to her obstetrician’s office, ten, in fact, just Friday.

Why so many, you may wonder?

Riddell is taking a pregnant pause as she prepares for the storm. She’s taking a deep breath and hoping for the best. This mom-to-be is quite far along in her pregnancy.

She’s due.

As in any day now. As in any moment now. Her baby boy, she says, could come at any time during the storm.

“I am very concerned,” she told News Channel 8.

As if this emergency situation isn’t already serious enough, Riddell has another level of emergency she’s also dealing with right now as a staff member at one of the most crucial agencies in Highlands County.

She’s among those helping with the first line of defense.

She works at the emergency operations center and will be helping to monitor the storm, helping to keep her fellow citizens safe during this time.

She’s also trying to keep her own little one safe in her belly.

“I have to make sure that I can stay close to the hospital in case the pressure since been into labor,” Riddell said.

While Riddell is working hard not to trigger labor, other citizens in Highlands County are laboring hard to prepare their homes and businesses for one of the biggest storms we’ve seen.

This county, in particular, is expecting to see some of the highest wind gusts in the hurricane. Residents spent Friday night gassing up their cars where they could find fuel. They were also seen boarding up windows, buying groceries and taking shelter.

Meanwhile, as the county goes into for emergency activation mode, Riddell is sitting at her desk working around-the-clock.

“I’m hoping this baby stays inside at least until next week,” Riddell said. “I don’t want to have a baby during the hurricane.”

