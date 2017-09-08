Port Tampa Bay ceases operations before Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Port Tampa Bay has ceased operations as of 8 p.m. Friday.
The United States Coast Guard Southeast set port condition to YANKEE IN Tampa, St. Petersburg and Manatee.
YANKEE means sustained Gale Force winds from a hurricane force storm are predicted with 24 hours.
The United States Coast Guard issued a full press release regarding the closure of the port on their website.
