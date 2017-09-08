Pomeranz, Betts power Red Sox past Rays 9-3

Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre rounds the bases after his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) – Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six, Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Friday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Red Sox, who entered the game with a 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees atop the AL East. Tampa Bay came in 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot.

Pomeranz (15-5) struck out seven, allowed two hits and walked two en route to tying Chris Sale for the team lead in victories.

Jesus Sucre slugged a two-run homer for the Rays, who have homered in a season franchise record 18 straight games.

Chris Archer (9-9) was roughed up for a season-high eight runs, six earned, and nine hits and struck out five in three-plus innings.

 

