Polk County residents in mobile homes, flood prone areas urged to evacuate

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials are asking for a voluntary evacuation of residents who live in manufactured and mobile homes or in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rains.
“We have been saying for several days that Hurricane Irma is a storm stronger than Floridians have seen since Hurricane Andrew,” said Emergency Management Director Pete McNally. “With Category 3 or 4 strength winds and rainfall predicted to be more than eight inches, we are encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate to one of our shelter facilities.”
At the Meadowbrook mobile home park in Lakeland, not only are they in mobile homes, the area is flood prone. This is prompting some people to pack up and get out.
Just weeks ago, the park flooded after Tropical Storm Emily.
“That was a typical Florida rain. Now you’re talking hurricane right now,” Tammy Morana told News Channel 8.
Morana and her husband aren’t taking any chances. They’re heading to a friend’s house with their dogs and important documents.
“We didn’t know what to take. We want to take everything, but we are trying to minimize to only the important stuff,” Morana said. She’s worried their mobile home won’t make it.
“Have you ever left your house wondering if it’s going to be there tomorrow?”
Others News Channel 8 spoke with were boarding up and hunkering down.
“I’m concerned the roof might go, but I don’t think the walls will,” Richard Wilt said. “I also have all kinds of stuff to put around me if it gets bad.”
County officials warned Friday that once wind speeds reach 40-50 mph, first responders will not be able to help residents.
Shelters will open at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Shelters include:
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Bartow High School, 1270 S. Broadway, Bartow
- Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands, Lakeland
- Sleepy Hill Elementary, 2285 Sleepy Hill Drive, Lakeland
- Phillip O’Brien Elementary, 1255 E. Lime Street, Lakeland
- Bruce Wagner Elementary, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
- Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
- Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
- Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
- Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
