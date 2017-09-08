Polk Co. issues voluntary evacuation of mobile homes, flood areas

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials are asking for a voluntary evacuation of residents who live in manufactured and mobile homes or in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rains.
Shelters will open at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“We have been saying for several days that Hurricane Irma is a storm stronger than Floridians have seen since Hurricane Andrew,” said Emergency Management Director Pete McNally. “With category 3 or 4 strength winds, and rainfall predicted to be more than eight inches, we are encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate to one of our shelter facilities.”
Shelters include:
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
- Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
- Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
- Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
- Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City