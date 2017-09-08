Polk Co. issues voluntary evacuation of mobile homes, flood areas

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials are asking for a voluntary evacuation of residents who live in manufactured and mobile homes or in areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rains.

Shelters will open at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“We have been saying for several days that Hurricane Irma is a storm stronger than Floridians have seen since Hurricane Andrew,” said Emergency Management Director Pete McNally. “With category 3 or 4 strength winds, and rainfall predicted to be more than eight inches, we are encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate to one of our shelter facilities.”

Shelters include:

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales

Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana

Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport

Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven

Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport

Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City