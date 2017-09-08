Pinellas County drawbridges to be locked down Saturday for ongoing evacuations

By Published:
In this geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at 11:45 UTC, sunlight, from the right, illuminates Hurricane Irma as the storm approaches Cuba and Florida. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts and Floridians emptied stores of plywood and bottled water after Hurricane Irma left at least 20 people dead and thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County plans to lock down all drawbridges countywide by 7 a.m. Saturday as evacuations continue for Hurricane Irma.

Drawbridges will be locked down to accommodate faster vehicle traffic during the current Level A evacuation and in anticipation of high winds.

The U.S. Coast Guard is alerting boaters of the change.

All bridges will be open to vehicle traffic.

