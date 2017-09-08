Pinellas County drawbridges to be locked down Saturday for ongoing evacuations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County plans to lock down all drawbridges countywide by 7 a.m. Saturday as evacuations continue for Hurricane Irma.
Drawbridges will be locked down to accommodate faster vehicle traffic during the current Level A evacuation and in anticipation of high winds.
The U.S. Coast Guard is alerting boaters of the change.
All bridges will be open to vehicle traffic.
