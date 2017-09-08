Sam Heughan and ‎Caitriona Balfe teased season 3 of “Outlander” on Daytime. The second season of “Outlander” ended more than a year ago, but due to the extensive filming required for the new episodes, fans had to endure a long waiting period known as “Droughtlander.” The hiatus is finally coming to an end this weekend, and the actors are currently on a press tour to preview the new storylines.

