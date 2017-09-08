Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe teased season 3 of “Outlander” on Daytime. The second season of “Outlander” ended more than a year ago, but due to the extensive filming required for the new episodes, fans had to endure a long waiting period known as “Droughtlander.” The hiatus is finally coming to an end this weekend, and the actors are currently on a press tour to preview the new storylines.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.