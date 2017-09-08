Mom, 2-year-old get LAST sandbags in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Clearwater handed out it’s last sandbag at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Clearwater worker Greg Klamo said his crew of city workers distributed 20,000 to 30,000 sandbags over the last few days. They do not expect another shipment of sand until next week after hurricane Irma has passed.

Clearwater resident Liz Fiori, who is pregnant and has a 2-year-old in tow was one of the last customers to receive sandbags to protect her home.

Fiori said her daughter helped her fill the bags and city crews help load them into her SUV. She will take them back to her Clearwater home for protection as hurricane Irma approaches.

Sandbag supplies are running low in other areas as well. The waiting line for Pinellas County sandbag distribution at Taylor Park was five hours long early Friday, according to county workers. But they still have supplies.

Other Emergency supplies are also running low. The Home Depot in Clearwater on gulf to Bay received a shipment of plywood this morning that was gone within an hour or two. Customers waiting in line were turned away.

