MacDill Air Force Base issues evacuation order ahead of Irma

By Published:
MacDill Air Force Base, file photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base has issued an evacuation order of the base as of 12:00 p.m. Friday.

All base residents, including housing, dormitories, FAMCAMP and lodging should evacuate the area and seek shelter. Only mission essential personnel should report to work through Monday.

All MacDill services will stop at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

If you’re unsure whether or not you should report to work, call your supervisor.

Base officials said residents and members residing in flood zone A of any county are entitled to evacuation reimbursements.

To see if you’re eligible for a reimbursement, visit MacDill.af.mil/Hurricane-Information.

All personnel is encouraged to check local weather channels for updates on the storm or visit the MacDill website, MacDill Facebook page or call the Straight Talk Center, 813-828-4163 for updates on base operations.

