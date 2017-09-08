Jose upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

(WFLA) – There are now two Category 4 storms in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Jose is trailing behind Irma with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Jose is about 480 miles southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla
- Sint Maarten
- St. Martin
- St. Barthelemy
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis
- Saba and St. Eustatius
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on the storm.
