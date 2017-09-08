INFO: Alabama is offering places to stay for Irma evacuees, including animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WFLA) – Alabama is offering shelter for those evacuating from the threat of Hurricane Irma.

From the Alabama Emergency Management Agency:

Individual Shelters:

ASU Acadome (ASU Campus)

915 South Jackson Street,

Montgomery, AL 36106

Contact: Christina Thornton or Tony Simmons

334-850-4983

Talladega Superspeedway

3366 Speedway Blvd

Lincoln, AL 35096

Contact: Allen Watson

256-223-0152

Ponderosa Bible Camp

1018 Co Rd 734

Mentone, AL 35984

Contact: Michael Posey

256-845-8569

Baldwin County Coliseum

19477 Fairground Rd

Robertsdale, AL

Contact: Scott Wallace

251-213-5785

No Limit Church

92 Deepwoods Drive

Valley Grande, AL

Contact: Toya Stiles

334-874-2515

Blue Springs State Park

595 AL-10,

Cilo, AL

Contact: Joe Clark

800-252-7275

Gulf State Park

20115 State Hwy 135

Gulf Shores, Al 36542

334-242-3334

Lake Point State Park

104 Old Hwy 165

Eufaula, Al 36027

334-242-3334

Livestock Shelters:

Garrett Coliseum

1555 Federal Dr.

Montgomery, AL 36107

Contact: Randy Stephenson

334-356-6866

Houston County Farm Center

1701 E Cottonwood Rd

Dothan, AL 36301

Contact: Mickey Sego

334-792-5730

5 County Complex

1055 E McKinnon St

New Brockton, AL 36351

Contact: Gavin Mauldin

334-894-5596

AL A&M Agribition Center

4925 Moore’s Mill Rd

Huntsville, AL 35811

Contact: Altonio Smith

256-859-5896

R.H. Kirkpatrick Arena

2224 Highway 14

Autaugaville, AL 36003

Contact: Lee Pittman 334-850-7994

Pike County Cattleman

4100 US Hwy 231 South

Troy, AL 36081

Contact: 334 566-0892

RV Park at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

1000 RV Trace

Hoover, AL 35244

Contact: 205-739-7364

Alabama State Parks are currently available for overnight stay and pet-friendly locations. Find more by visiting http://www.alapark.com/Map-of-Parks

For hotel occupancy information call 800Alabama or visit http://www.alabama.travel/. According to the Alabama EMA, the phone service is only available Monday – Friday 8AM – 5PM.

The Alabama Tourism Department, Sweet Home Alabama, is also offering a list of available accommodations which will be periodically updated. Find a link to that list here.