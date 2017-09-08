INFO: Alabama is offering places to stay for Irma evacuees, including animals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WFLA) – Alabama is offering shelter for those evacuating from the threat of Hurricane Irma.
From the Alabama Emergency Management Agency:
Individual Shelters:
ASU Acadome (ASU Campus)
915 South Jackson Street,
Montgomery, AL 36106
Contact: Christina Thornton or Tony Simmons
334-850-4983
Talladega Superspeedway
3366 Speedway Blvd
Lincoln, AL 35096
Contact: Allen Watson
256-223-0152
Ponderosa Bible Camp
1018 Co Rd 734
Mentone, AL 35984
Contact: Michael Posey
256-845-8569
Baldwin County Coliseum
19477 Fairground Rd
Robertsdale, AL
Contact: Scott Wallace
251-213-5785
No Limit Church
92 Deepwoods Drive
Valley Grande, AL
Contact: Toya Stiles
334-874-2515
Blue Springs State Park
595 AL-10,
Cilo, AL
Contact: Joe Clark
800-252-7275
Gulf State Park
20115 State Hwy 135
Gulf Shores, Al 36542
334-242-3334
Lake Point State Park
104 Old Hwy 165
Eufaula, Al 36027
334-242-3334
Livestock Shelters:
Garrett Coliseum
1555 Federal Dr.
Montgomery, AL 36107
Contact: Randy Stephenson
334-356-6866
Houston County Farm Center
1701 E Cottonwood Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
Contact: Mickey Sego
334-792-5730
5 County Complex
1055 E McKinnon St
New Brockton, AL 36351
Contact: Gavin Mauldin
334-894-5596
AL A&M Agribition Center
4925 Moore’s Mill Rd
Huntsville, AL 35811
Contact: Altonio Smith
256-859-5896
R.H. Kirkpatrick Arena
2224 Highway 14
Autaugaville, AL 36003
Contact: Lee Pittman 334-850-7994
Pike County Cattleman
4100 US Hwy 231 South
Troy, AL 36081
Contact: 334 566-0892
RV Park at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium
1000 RV Trace
Hoover, AL 35244
Contact: 205-739-7364
Alabama State Parks are currently available for overnight stay and pet-friendly locations. Find more by visiting http://www.alapark.com/Map-of-Parks
For hotel occupancy information call 800Alabama or visit http://www.alabama.travel/. According to the Alabama EMA, the phone service is only available Monday – Friday 8AM – 5PM.
The Alabama Tourism Department, Sweet Home Alabama, is also offering a list of available accommodations which will be periodically updated. Find a link to that list here.