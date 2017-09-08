Hurricane Irma Evacuations: Check your county here

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many counties in the Tampa Bay area have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations.

Please check the information from your area now. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

Hillsborough County Evacuation: Voluntary for Zone A special-needs residents

City of Tampa Evacuation: Mandatory for zone A

Pinellas County Evacuation: Mandatory for Level A

Sarasota County Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A residents

City of Venice Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A

Hernando County Evacuation: Mandatory order for coastal zones A, B

Polk County Evacuation: Voluntary for mobile homes, flood areas

Pasco County Evacuation: Mandatory for residents west of U.S. 19, north of Fox Hollow, special needs residents

Manatee County Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A, mobile homes

Citrus County Evacuations: Mandatory for certain residents

Highlands County Evacuations: Voluntary evacuation for low lying areas, manufactured homes