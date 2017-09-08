Hurricane Irma Evacuations: Check your county here

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many counties in the Tampa Bay area have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations.

Please check the information from your area now. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

Hillsborough County Evacuation: Voluntary for Zone A special-needs residents

City of Tampa Evacuation: Mandatory for zone A

Pinellas County Evacuation: Mandatory for Level A

Sarasota County Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A residents

City of Venice Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A

Hernando County Evacuation: Mandatory order for coastal zones A, B

Polk County Evacuation: Voluntary for mobile homes, flood areas

Pasco County Evacuation: Mandatory for residents west of U.S. 19, north of Fox Hollow, special needs residents

Manatee County Evacuation: Mandatory for Zone A, mobile homes

Citrus County Evacuations: Mandatory for certain residents

Highlands County Evacuations: Voluntary evacuation for low lying areas, manufactured homes

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s