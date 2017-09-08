Hurricane Irma dominates 1992 Hurricane Andrew

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most people remember 1992’s Hurricane Andrew as a beast of a storm, but it doesn’t even compare to the size of Hurricane Irma.

Many Floridians remember the destruction of Andrew in 1992 and are looking for comparisons between the two Hurricanes coming towards Florida.

“Andrew was a very intense, but a compact storm. Where as you can see here Irma is about twice the geographic size. This means that hurricane force winds will impact more of the state,” Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve and Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillps said.

