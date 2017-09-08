Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Irma is creating headaches for Tampa Bay area travelers as flights are cancelled and airports close.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – Airport to close at 11am Friday and will remain closed until further notice

Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Airport to remain open, however individual airlines may be adding/cancelling flights. Southwest Airlines has cancelled flights.

Sarasota-Bradenton International (SRQ) – Airport to remain open, some airlines are cancelling flights

American Airlines: cancelled all flights after 6pm Friday until Monday 11:00 am

Elite Airways: flights cancelled on Sunday

JetBlue Airways: no announcement yet.

Delta Airlines: no announcement yet, added one outbound flight Friday.

Air Canada: Saturday’s flight is cancelled.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – Due to Hurricane Irma, the airport will close on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. The last flight will depart FLL at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) – All operations will cease at 5 pm Saturday (or when the last flight scheduled to depart by 5 pm has taken off).

Miami International Airport (MIA) – Airport plans to remain open, however many flights are cancelled. Parking garages are full.

