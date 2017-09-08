Humane Society of Tampa Bay to close shelter, move animals for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be flying 50 animals out of Tampa on Saturday to northern shelters with available space.

This will leave the shelter with fewer animals to care for during the storm and allow staff to take in animals from Florida shelters that may be destroyed.

The animals remaining will be moved to the Humane Society’s animal hospital Saturday morning.

A crew will remain on site with the animals throughout the storm.

