Hillsborough County Evacuation: Voluntary for Zone A special-needs residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County is issuing voluntary evacuations for special-needs residents in Zone A.
Hillsborough County will issue voluntary evacuations on Saturday for people in Zone A and in mobile homes.
Special needs shelters are opening today in Hillsborough County:
- Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road in Dover
- SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa
Fourteen additional shelters will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the general public.
- Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street in Tampa
- Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street in Plant City
- Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways in Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)
- Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa
- Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE in Ruskin
- Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road in Odessa
- Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive in Tampa
- Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
- Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street in Brandon
- Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
- Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road in Seffner (Pet-Friendly)
- Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road in Valrico
- Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road in Valrico
- Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave in Temple Terrace