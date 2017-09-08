Hillsborough County Evacuation: Voluntary for Zone A special-needs residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County is issuing voluntary evacuations for special-needs residents in Zone A.

Hillsborough County will issue voluntary evacuations on Saturday for people in Zone A and in mobile homes.

Special needs shelters are opening today in Hillsborough County:

  • Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road in Dover
  • SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa

Fourteen additional shelters will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the general public.

  • Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street in Tampa
  • Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street in Plant City
  • Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways in Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)
  • Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa
  • Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE in Ruskin
  • Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road in Odessa
  • Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive in Tampa
  • Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
  • Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street in Brandon
  • Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
  • Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road in Seffner (Pet-Friendly)
  • Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road in Valrico
  • Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road in Valrico
  • Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave in Temple Terrace

 

