Highlands County Evacuation: Voluntary for certain residents

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Highland County residents who live in low lying areas and manufactured mobile homes.

The Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday and the county’s emergency line (863-385-1112) was activated.

All schools in Highlands County are closed Friday through Monday.

Highlands County shelter locations:

Avon Park Recreation Center, 207 East State Street, Avon Park

Lake Placid High School, 202 Green Dragon Drive, Lake Placid

Highlands County Fair Convention Center, 781 Magnolia, Avenue, Sebring

Residents with special needs who have successfully registered with the county will be contacted by Highlands County Emergency Management Staff on Friday for shelter arrangements.

Government office closures:

Highlands County Tax Collectors Office will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017 and Monday September 11, 2017.

Highlands County Property Appraisers Office will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017.

Florida Department of Health will be closed Friday, September 8, 2017.

Highlands County Clerk of Courts will close at 1:00 pm on September 8, 2017 and all day on September 11, 2017

Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Offices will close at 12:00 noon on September 8, 2017 and will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017

Avon Park Garbage Collections:

Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday Avon Park City Limits.

Tuesday’s garbage remains unchanged. The remaining schedule remains unchanged Avon Park City Limits .

Expect the garbage trucks to run late into the evening hours for the upcoming week. You will be serviced.

Wednesday’s Recycling is canceled for the upcoming Hurricane week Avon Park City Limits.

City of Avon Park Offices will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at 8AM.

Sand for bags is available at:

George Blvd. just North of DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Station, Sebring

Intersection of CR 17, E. Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road, Avon Park

Intersection of CR 619, CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Bags for sand are available at:

Road and Bridge office 4344 George Blvd., Sebring

Road and Bridge office on E. Winthrop Street, Avon Park

Road and Bridge office on CR 621, Lake Placid