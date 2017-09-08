Hernando County Evacuation: Mandatory order for coastal zones A, B

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County issued a mandatory evacuation order for coastal zones A and B, and mobile homes countywide.
Shelters will open at 2 p.m. Friday for residents in those zones. Check the zone map here.
Coastal flooding, surge and high winds are predicted to be the biggest threats from Hurricane Irma.
“Residents should first attempt to find shelter with nearby relatives, friends and neighbors,” Emergency Management Director Cecilia Patella stated. “If that is not an option, citizens may evacuate directly to a shelter.”
The following shelters will open Friday at 2 p.m.:
- Challenger K-8 School of Sciences and Mathematics, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill,– Designated special needs shelter
- D.S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville — Designated pet-friendly shelter
- Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill
- Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville,
- Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St., Spring Hill
“Residents should first attempt to find shelter with nearby relatives, friends and neighbors,” Emergency Management Director Cecilia Patella stated. “If that is not an option, citizens may evacuate directly to a shelter.”
Tips for shelter residents
- Bring identification.
- Eat prior to arrival. The first meal will be dinner.
- Bring air mattress or sleeping bag, cots will not be provided.
- Bring medicines, blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products.
- Call the special needs registry at (352) 754-4083 to request transportation
- Make every effort to carpool due to limited parking at schools.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma
- Pinellas Co. evacuation info
- Pasco Co. evacuation info
- Hurricane Irma causing flight cancellations, airport closures in Tampa Bay area, Florida
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8