Hernando County Evacuation: Mandatory order for coastal zones A, B

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County issued a mandatory evacuation order for coastal zones A and B, and mobile homes countywide.

Shelters will open at 2 p.m. Friday for residents in those zones. Check the zone map here.

Coastal flooding, surge and high winds are predicted to be the biggest threats from Hurricane Irma.

“Residents should first attempt to find shelter with nearby relatives, friends and neighbors,” Emergency Management Director Cecilia Patella stated. “If that is not an option, citizens may evacuate directly to a shelter.”

The following shelters will open Friday at 2 p.m.:

Challenger K-8 School of Sciences and Mathematics, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill,– Designated special needs shelter

D.S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Dr., Brooksville — Designated pet-friendly shelter

Explorer K-8, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill

Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville,

Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St., Spring Hill

“Residents should first attempt to find shelter with nearby relatives, friends and neighbors,” Emergency Management Director Cecilia Patella stated. “If that is not an option, citizens may evacuate directly to a shelter.”

Tips for shelter residents

Bring identification.

Eat prior to arrival. The first meal will be dinner.

Bring air mattress or sleeping bag, cots will not be provided.

Bring medicines, blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products.

Call the special needs registry at (352) 754-4083 to request transportation

Make every effort to carpool due to limited parking at schools.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8