Disaster prep: Digitize your photos

(NBC News) Many families lost everything to Hurricane Harvey, and many more are now in the path of Irma.

One type of loss is now easily preventable. Backing up your photos digitally can help prevent the loss of precious memories when disasters strike.

Smartphone apps can even help in a pinch.

Google Photo Scan stitches together several versions of the same picture, reducing glare to create a better image.

There’re also a number of photo scanning devices, including the Epson Fotofast.

Once your photos are saved in a digital format, back them up to an external drive, or better yet, the cloud.

Click here to read more.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8