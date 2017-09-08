Construction cranes cause concern as Irma threatens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Irma inches closer to Florida and winds are projected to be high, many are concerned about the multiple construction sites across the Bay area.

Residents have been warned to tie down equipment, remove their belongings from patios and be hurricane ready, but the massive machinery seen dangling at construction sites likely won’t be touched.

Cranes are all over the place in Tampa. There’s a double whammy on Parker Street and an active one in Channelside.

“If I lived next door to it, I would be evacuating, I wouldn’t be next to it,” said Mark Steinbruckner, Tampa resident. He shares the same attitude as many.

“Leave. Because it’s going to hit the building. It may hit the building. I would leave just because of safety,” said Laura Thompson, Tampa resident.

Kim Williams left Miami in fear of the cranes and in fear for her life; only to evacuate near another crane.

“My daughter and I were just walking her dog and I noticed this crane so I went up and spoke to a worker to ask if they were maybe going to take it down,” she said. “Not really sure what they’re going to do but it’s just an interesting piece of machinery as you can see. I’m not sure what it could do if the storm hits.”

However, many crane operators like Tommy Pierce say they have plans in place.

“We put the cranes in free swing so it swings with the wind. You just make sure everything is tied down. That is all you can do. You can’t take it down. Too many to take down,” he said.

But this doesn’t necessarily comfort those who are stuck closeby.

“They’re still a hazard. There’s still danger with everything in this situation,” said Williams. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We could move it and nothing happens. We could leave it and it could be disastrous.”

