City of Venice issues voluntary evacuation order for island

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Venice on Friday declared a voluntary evacuation for the island.
If you live on the island of Venice the City recommends that you leave due to approaching Hurricane Irma. If you leave, the city asks that you take 2 forms of identification with you, so you can get back on the island. Forms of identification include a driver’s license and a utility bill.
No shelters are open at this time, but Sarasota County is expected to open some later today.
The Venice Community Center, although designated as a shelter for Sarasota County, will not be open for this storm.
